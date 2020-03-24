Diane Dixon, of Palermo, has been accepted as a contestant with her quilt, “Any Which Way I Can,” at AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah, Kentucky, according to a news release from the American Quilter’s Society.

AQS QuiltWeek — Paducah features more than 400 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $121,250 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 41 states and 16 countries.

A special exhibit quilts also will be on display.

Admission can be purchased at the Schroeder Expo Center and includes access to all special exhibitions and the Merchant Mall.

Exhibit hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, through Friday, April 24, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

For tickets, and more information, visit quiltweek.com or call 270-898-7903.

