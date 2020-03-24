Maine State Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a man inside a Stonington home.

The man’s body was found inside the house at 44 Weed Field Road around 2 p.m. Monday and investigators consider the death suspicious, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police have not released the man’s name or age.

The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday morning.

McCausland said detectives and evidence technicians were at the house during the night and will continue their work there Tuesday.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the death to call 973-3700.

