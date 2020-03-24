A spring snow storm knocked power out to nearly 30,000 customers overnight.

More than a half-foot of heavy, wet snow fell on much of the state, weighing down power lines and tree branches.

Central Maine Power reported about 19,000 customers were without power at 8:30 a.m., down from over 28,000 a few hours earlier. The majority of those reported outages were in Cumberland County, according to the CMP. The number of reported outages in Cumberland County dropped from nearly 15,000 to about 7,800.

More than 4,500 customers in York County were without power Tuesday morning. Wells, Berwick and South Berwick are among the towns with the highest numbers of reported outages in York County.

Power was restored by 8:30 a.m. to most of the 2,800 customers in Portland who had lost it.

Towns north of Portland also reported large outages, including 800 in Yarmouth, 2,900 in Falmouth and 1,200 in Harpswell.

Emera Maine report about 100 customers were without power Tuesday morning.

Most of Cumberland and York counties saw between 6 and 10 inches of snow, but it won’t last long. Temperatures are expected to rise to around 50 degrees by Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

After a 6 to 10 snow storm take a look at the high temperatures forecast today. Lots of melting expected. pic.twitter.com/eT4Sgjnh1e — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) March 24, 2020

This story will be updated.

