KNOX — A class on safe tractor operation will be offered to youth and adults from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Thursday, April 16, at Ingraham’s Equipment at 3, Knox Ridge Road S, and will continue for five weeks.

Farming is a hazardous occupation, with many serious and fatal accidents occurring every year. Learning how to operate farm equipment in a safe manner is key to preventing these often fatal or lifetime disabling accidents, according to a news release from the University of Maine Cooperative Extension based in Orono.

Participants can learn how to handle tractors and equipment safely, how to identify hazards, and how to minimize the chances of accidents. The course is open to all adults and youth interested, but priority will be given to youth ages 14 to 16.

This course is required for 14 and 15 year olds who plan to operate farm equipment for hire on farms other than their own. A Federal Certificate of Training will be issued at the completion of the course after successful completion of the written test and driving course.

The fee for the class is $20 and includes a manual. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sadee Mehuren at 342-5971 or [email protected].

