WATERVILLE — Amici’s Cucina will serve take-out meals, curbside pick-up only, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday until further notice, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to support the Alfond Youth & Community Center’s feeding program, according to a news release from the community center.

Campbell’s True Value Hardware is matching 100% of the proceeds donated by Amici’s Cucina.

To place an order, call 861-4440 and pay by credit card over the phone. Servers will bring orders to parked car — customers are not permitted in the restaurant at 137 Maine St.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: