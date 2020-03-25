BELGRADE — This summer, Camp Bomazeen will have special patches designed by local Scouts to help commemorate its 75th season.

Eagle Scout Dalton Curtis, of Skowhegan Troop 485, and Second Class Scout Zachary LeHay, of Sidney Troop 401, drew the two patch designs which will be used this summer at the camp. The Scouts will each receive a $75 campership to Camp Bomazeen from the Bomazeen Old Timers, though Curtis may not need it as he has applied to be a part of the 75th anniversary staff, according to a news release from Chuck Mahaleris, camp historian.

In 1945, Waterville Scout Richard Chamberlain named Camp Bomazeen after the brave leader of the local Norridgewock Abenaki tribe.

For its 75th anniversary, Camp Bomazeen opened up the patch design to a Scout and had two top selections. Curtis’ design will be used for the 75th commemorative merchandise. The second design, rendered by LeHay, will be used for the patch Scouts receive for attending camp this summer. Christopher Bernier, who runs the Bushcraft area at Camp Bomazeen, provided the finished renderings based on the two designs that will be used for production.

