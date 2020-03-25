Mark Ward truly wrapped up his high school wrestling career in style.

WRESTLING ALL-STARS 106 lbs. — Ostin Smith, Monmouth Academy 113 lbs. — Jake Emond, Erskine Academy 120 lbs. — Aiden Clark, Skowhegan 126 lbs. — Calvin Peck, Nokomis 132 lbs. — Robert Davies, Skowhegan 138 lbs. — Isaiah Morin, Nokomis 145 lbs. — Zach Ward, Mount View 152 lbs. — Mark Ward, Mount View 160 lbs. — Hunter McEwen, Skowhegan 170 lbs. — Tucker Nicholas, Mt. Blue 182 lbs. — Casey Mills, Cony 195 lbs. — Isaak Peavey, Erskine Academy 220 lbs. — Nicholas Lincoln, Nokomis 285 lbs. — Alex Demers, Winslow

The Mount View senior won his third consecutive state championship — in his third different weight class — while also picking up his 150th career victory. He also managed to place for the first time in his career at the New England championships.

For his efforts, Ward is the Central Maine Wrestler of the Year for a second consecutive year.

“He’s had an outstanding year this year,” Mount View coach Hamilton Richards said. “He’s been the (outstanding wrestler) at three different tournaments, the MCI Winter Classic, the (Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championships) and Class B states… He’s had a great year, he’s shown me he can really think well on the mat.”

Ward pinned Evrit Roy of Mountain Valley to win the 152-pound title at the Class B championships on Feb. 15 at Fryeburg Academy. Ward won the 145 title as a junior last year and the 138 crown as a sophomore. He stayed undefeated until the New England qualifier on Feb. 29 at Noble High School in North Berwick, when he fell 5-4 to Marshwood’s Colby Isabelle.

Ward’s proudest moment of the season came at New Englands on March 7 and 8 at Methuen High School in Massachusetts. In his third trip to the tournament, Ward placed for the first time, finishing sixth. In order to place, he managed to beat Stephen Brillion of Mt. Anthony (Vermont) by a 7-4 decision.

“The kid was much bigger than me, so he was on the attack the whole time,” Ward said. “I just used every opportunity to take the perfect shot on him and took him down, which ultimately won the match and ultimately made me place at New Englands.”

Ward finished 3-3 at New Englands, finishing the season 55-4.

“I feel really good about how my season went,” Ward said. “However, I could always have done better.”

Ward also managed to hit a major milestone this season, reaching career win No. 150 during a meet in January at Foxcroft Academy. It was a family affair, as younger brother Zach Ward reached career win No. 100 at the exact same meet.

“It felt really good getting to 150,” Ward said. “And it was really surprising that the same exact time, he got his 100th at the same exact time, I got my 150th the match after, back-to-back. That was just a rare moment. I doubt anybody else has a brother that shared the same day where they got the 100th and 150th, ever.”

Ward said what he has enjoyed most about wrestling is the individuality of the sport, having the responsibility of pulling off a win — or suffering a loss — by himself.

“I don’t have to rely on anyone else out there on the mat to give me that win,” Ward said. “At the end of the match, the only fault (for losing) is yours, and no one else’s. There’s no one to blame.”

