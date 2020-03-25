While shows are postponed at the theater at 804 Washington St. in Bath, The Chocolate Church Arts Center is presenting Live from Home, a series of concerts performed by regional musicians at home that can be streamed online by audience members via Facebook.

Two concerts will be presented this weekend: Indie-folk band Gentle Temper will perform at 7:30 pm. Friday, March 27, and Yellow Brick Road, A Tribute to Elton John, will be streamed at 7:30p.m. Saturday, March 28.

The free concerts will be streamed via the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page. Audience members will be encouraged to donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows, and to support the performers, many of whom also are facing canceled shows and loss of income. All donations will be split evenly between the center and the performers.

Gentle Temper is a New-Age Folk duo from Boston, made up of Ryan Meier and Marion Earley. With ever-expanding instrumentation and dynamically rich live performances, the two musicians have molded their unique sound by constantly pushing the boundaries of what a duo is capable of. Formed in 2016, Gentle Temper found their footing deeply rooted in the vast realm of folk, and write music and lyrics that are focused on topics like travel, mental health, politics and love. The band’s latest single “Triple Dog Dare” is available on all streaming platforms.

Maine’s own Yellow Brick Road, A Tribute to Elton John, is a full concert tribute to the “Rocketman” himself. Every detail of an actual Elton

John concert is presented in such a way that will have Elton John fans screaming for more. The band is led by Gerald Brann, who has a degree in jazz piano from the University of Maine at Augusta and has been performing professionally for more than 35 years. Brann will plays his Live from Home concert as a solo performance.

Tickets are not necessary for the Live from Home concerts. Audience members may simply go to the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page at the time of the show, and they will be directed on how to watch.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center will continue to announce upcoming Live from Home performers in the next few weeks.

For more information, email [email protected].

