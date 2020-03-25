BANGOR — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free online workshop about growing hemp in the home garden at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, according to a news release from the extension.

John Jemison, Extension professor of soil and water quality, will discuss best practices for growing hemp, as well as how to harvest, dry, cure, and prepare for personal use. Participants may have soil test analyses and photos of plants to share for review.

Registration is required by March 30. Register online at extension.umaine.edu.

Participants will receive instructions for joining the Zoom workshop by email.

For more information, to register by phone or request a reasonable accommodation, call 942-7396, or 800-287-1485 in Maine or email [email protected].

