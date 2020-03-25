SKOWGEGAN – Harriet Dolan passed away March 22, 2020. She was born in Solon, the daughter of Kendall and Delia (Pierce) Cross.She was a graduate of Solon High School and Farmington Teachers College (now UMF). After graduation Harriet married John Dolan and they moved to North Anson where she taught Home Economics. Arrangements and cremation are made by Giberson Funeral Home. There will be no service.Those wishing may makea contribution to:Somerset Animal ShelterP.O. Box 453Skowhegan, ME 04976

