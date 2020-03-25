PITTSTON – Logan B. Campbell, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 20, 2020 in MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.Logan was born Oct. 30, 1979 in Millinocket, son of Edward D. “Butch” and Laurie (Lindsay) Campbell. He was a graduate of Gardiner High School Class of 1997, he went on to further his education taking some college courses. Logan worked as a Coach at T Mobile in Oakland, a job he loved and was well respected as a leader and loved by all who knew him. He was a positive impact and inspired many people who he knew at T Mobile. His goal each day was to help those on his team and make everyone smile which was always at the top of his to do list each and every day.Logan treasured the time he spent with his family and friends especially his three children who meant the world to him. The family enjoyed 4 wheeling, boating, going to the beach and camping at Pleasant Pond in Island Falls. In addition to his loving parents, Logan is survived by his three sons Keegan Brown, Kristopher Campbell and Kinley Campbell; and his longtime girlfriend Erica Gomez. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Kristopher Campbell.There will be a Celebration of Logan’s life at the Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church St. Augusta at a date and time to be announced. To share an online condolence please visit www.familyfirstfh.comIn lieu of flowers,donation’s in Logan’s memory may be made to:The Barbara Bush Childrens Hospital

