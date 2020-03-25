MONSON – Viola Anna Woodard, 88, March 21, 2020, at Hibbard’s Skilled Nursing Center in Dover-Foxcroft. She was born Feb. 24, 1932, in Willimantic, the daughter of Charles and Mary Clara (Devoe) Conley.Vi worked at Foxcroft Tannery, Hathaway Shirt, harvested potatoes, and many years at Moosehead Manufacturing. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, puzzles, birds, the Red Sox, traveling, especially her bus trips, her grandchildren’s sports, and time at her camp.Vi is survived by her four children, Richard Woodard and wife Joyce of Dover-Foxcroft, Joyce Copeland and husband Ernie of Monson, Janice Reynolds and husband Gil of Dexter, and Ronald Woodard and partner Sherry Freeman of Lisbon; all of her special grandchildren, Andrea and Jeff Turgeon, Mandi and Patrick Cotter, Randle Woodard, Brenda Copeland, Jean and Chris Mullins, Francis and Melissa Reynolds, Hilary and Ron Porter, and Kyle Woodard; great-grandchildren, Kevin, Selena, Drew, and Chase Turgeon, Katelyn and Courtney Cotter, Robyn Brooks, Jacob Copeland, Joshua and Jacob Mullins, Ashley and Brady Reynolds, Bradley Woodard, Rebecca Porter, and Emma, Laryssa, and Shayna Cleaves; great-great- grandchild, Anna Willow Burdette; sister, Priscilla Tucker, brother, Charles Conley Jr; sisters-in-law Marilyn Leighton, Paula Philbrick, Barbara Woodard, and Ruth Conley, brothers-in-law, Kenton Conroy and John Philbrick; special friends, Layla and Reanna; and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years Merle “Bud” Woodard; grandson, Jarod Copeland; great-granddaughter, Brittany Copeland; and brother, Larry Conley.The family wishes to thank Dr. Peck and all of the staff at Hibbard’s Skilled Nursing Center for their great care of their mother.A service honoring Vi’s life will be announced at a later date. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at www.laryfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to:Hibbard’s Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center1037 West Main St.Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426to be used for the activities department

