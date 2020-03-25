ORONO — A new online Maine farm product and pick-up directory is now available. The directory provides information on available local farm products and alternative pick-up options developed by farmers statewide to accommodate the recommended social distancing in light of COVID-19, according to a news release from the extension office.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension worked with Allison Lakin, owner of East Forty Farm and Dairy, and Lakin’s Gorges Cheese in Waldoboro, to develop the database of Maine farmers’ creative distribution strategies implemented for the public.

The farm product and pick-up directory of the participating farms is found at extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to have your farm added to this list, contact Rebecca Gray at [email protected] or 781-6099.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: