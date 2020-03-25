The investigation into a Stonington man’s death has revealed that the man committed suicide, Maine State Police said Wednesday.
Investigators spent all of Monday night and most of Tuesday investigating the circumstances of the 41-year-old man’s death before concluding that he committed suicide, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Police treated the man’s death as suspicious at first.
His body was found in his home on Weed Field Road around 2 p.m. Monday. An autopsy was done by the state Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday morning. The man’s family was notified Tuesday evening.
