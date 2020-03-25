ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension created a user-friendly webpage (extension.umaine.edu/serving-maine/) featuring links to recently completed resources related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a news release from the extension.
UMaine Extension: Connecting with Maine Communities During COVID-19 lists a relevant collection of diverse Extension resources, both well-known and new, available to the public. The resource includes guidelines for farmers, educational resources for parents and children, and established services that have been made accessible in new ways.
For more information, call 581-3188, 800-287-0274 in Maine or email [email protected].
