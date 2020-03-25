The University of Maine System is anticipating nearly $13 million in room and board costs will be returned to students who were forced to leave the system’s seven campuses this semester because of coronavirus.

That number represents about 2 percent of the system’s total $553 million revenue budget, and Chancellor Dannel Malloy told Maine’s congressional delegation in a letter last week the virus is already having a “devastating financial impact” on public universities.

“We estimate our short-term revenue losses to be in excess of $20 million and the long-term ramifications are much greater but impossible to quantify at this time,” the letter said.

Students in the university system resumed their classes online Wednesday after the system, like other colleges and universities around the country, moved to send all students home earlier this month due to fears of the spread of coronavirus.

The UMaine system also announced Wednesday it would extend the deadline for students to choose pass/fail options for their course work.

In his letter to the delegation, Malloy said the room and board refunds, made on a prorated basis, make up the bulk of the short-term revenue losses the system is expecting to see from the virus. Universities will also need to reimburse shortened travel study programs and are anticipating modest losses of tuition revenue as some students drop courses that have had to move online.

The temporary closure of Maine’s two casinos will also mean a reduction in gaming revenue, a source of about $3 million in scholarship money for U Maine students each year.

Members of the congressional delegation said they are aware of the virus’ impact on the university system and are working to secure relief in a federal economic stimulus package.

“This is a difficult time for students and staff alike,” said Rep. Chellie Pingree in a statement. “In the third coronavirus response bill, we’re working to include much-needed emergency aid for students as they tackle the many challenging aspects of this transition, including the switch to virtual education.

“We also expect this legislation to help support colleges and universities and their staff in dealing with unprecedented difficulties caused by this crisis, including expanding unemployment insurance to ensure relief for part-time and contracted workers.”

Jeff Sobotko, a spokesman for Sen. Angus King, said the senator is “aware of the request and working to make sure there is support for institutions of higher learning in the package.”

The university system is continuing to pay federal work study program students, including those who are no longer on campus, and will pay non-federal work study students through April 4.

A similar commitment has been made to regular employees, which include faculty, hourly and salaried staff and administrators who are not temporary hires, to continue normal pay through April 4, regardless of whether employees are able to work full-time.

In a statement Wednesday, Malloy said while campus operations and revenue have changed dramatically, discussion of layoffs is premature.

“We are using this time to assess the potential impact of federal disaster aid and state appropriation decisions on university budgets,” Malloy said. He said the university is also looking at opportunities to transition employees to work related to the public health response under a new agreement with the state to expedite the use of university resources in emergencies.

Lorne Smith, a business agent for the Teamsters Local Union No. 340, the union representing the system’s service and maintenance workers, said the union is anticipating short-term layoffs and is hoping the system will ensure continued access to healthcare for any employees who might be affected.

“They do want to take care of their people, which we appreciate,” Smith said. “It’s just about trying to find that balance of what works best.”

