AUGUSTA — Maine has 142 cases of coronavirus, up 24 cases since Tuesday.
A total of 3,177 people have tested negative, according to figures posted on the state website late Wednesday morning. Cumberland County has 87 cases, York County has 23 cases, and 40 cases are divided among eight other counties, with two cases unknown.
The new cases include an employee of the Department of Health and Human Services in Lewiston.
Dr. Nirva Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a media briefing that Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew has closed the Lewiston office, after learning of the case just a few moments before the briefing.
Shah said the state has received additional supplies of protective equipment, but not enough to meet the state’s needs. He said the state is continuing to press the federal government to release more supplies, which are critically needed by health care workers.
Maine is also asking hospitals, beginning Wednesday, to report not only their numbers of intensive care unit beds and ventilators but also their supply stocks of personal protective equipment, Shah said.
Also, the state Wednesday morning received a shipment of the chemicals that are needed to conduct testing for coronavirus, he said. However, Shah said the state’s testing capacity is still too limited, so the CDC is moving forward with acquiring a new testing “platform” that would increase capacity.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Watch: Maine CDC to update coronavirus case count
-
Nation & World
Aid group says Mideast lockdowns hinder humanitarian efforts
-
Business
Maine financial regulator loosens industry rules amid crisis
-
Nation & World
Some U.S. leaders take ‘do as I say, not as I do’ virus stance
-
Business
Maine secretary of state to determine validity of transmission corridor signatures
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.