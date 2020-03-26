The Richmond High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund at the Maine Community Foundation offers support to graduating seniors at Richmond High School who are pursuing post-secondary education, according to a news release from the foundation.

The application deadline is May 15.

To apply, visit mainecf.org. Award decisions will be made based on an applicant’s academic, athletic, artistic and other abilities as well as financial need.

The foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 600 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: