Matt and Jodi Goodie of Vassalboro are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Patricia Hasson, to Cory Andrews, son of Jamie and Cindy Andrews of Sidney.
Patricia is a 2013 graduate of Waterville High School and the University of Maine at Orono and is a Sales Enablement Manager at Wex.
Cory graduated from Messalonskee High School in 2013 and the University of Maine at Orono and is Head Residential Sales with Certa Pro.
The couple resides in Falmouth.
A late summer 2021 wedding is planned.
