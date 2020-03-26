FAIRFIELD — Haley E. Hersey, of Fairfield, a senior at Lawrence High School, has been selected to receive the 2020 Principal’s Award, according to a news release from Principal Dan Bowers.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout her four years at Lawrence HS, Haley has distinguished herself in the classroom and as a leader in the school and community. She served as a student member of the School Board during her Junior year and has been instrumental in leading the Student Senate and helping assist as a technical director in the Williamson Center during shows and events,” Bowers said in the release. “She is very deserving of this recognition.”

Hersey, Bowers and other award winners and their principals are invited to attend an honors luncheon April 4 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The honors luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an MPA pin, an individual plaque and the awarding of seven $1,000 scholarships in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost.

Three additional $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the partnership with Berlin City Auto Group’s Drive for Education.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

