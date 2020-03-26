Nearly 21,500 Mainers filed for unemployment in the week ending March 21, likely the highest weekly total on record.

Economic disruption from the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered businesses in all sectors across the state. Maine’s lauded food, beverage and service industries have been particularly hard-hit as restaurants and bars have been forced to close or offer only takeout and delivery options.

The weekly number of new claims is nearly quadruple that of the first week in January 2009 in the depths of the Great Recession, when 5,634 Mainers filed for unemployment.

The nearest comparison for single-week claims occurred during the state government shutdown of 1991, when more than 11,000 government workers were temporarily laid off, said Sarah Austin, a policy analyst for the progressive nonprofit Maine Center for Economic Policy.

Nationwide, almost 3.3 million workers filed for unemployment last week, the highest seasonally adjusted total on record, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The previous high was in October 1982, when about 695,000 workers filed for unemployment.

“This is a pretty unprecedented recession we’re entering,”Austin said. “Usually this happens over a series of months, this is happening over a series of weeks.”

More than a third of claims in Maine – about 8,000 – were from workers in the accommodation and food service industries, according to Maine Department of Labor. Health care and social assistance workers filed almost 3,600 claims. There were 1,131 claims from manufacturers and about 1,100 in the retail trade.

“We, along with the rest of the country, are doing everything we can to respond to this historic number of unemployment claims and the questions that come with them,”said Maine Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman in a statement. “We know that the partial wage replacement that unemployment benefits provide is a lifeline for families, as well as an economic stabilizer for our local communities in these uncertain times.”

