The People who care Food Cupboard in Madison with the help of donations and volunteers organized by the members of a Facebook Group called Madison Community Matters, will provide meals to pick-up curbside for residents who may be in need. Meals can be picked up between 3 and 4:30 pm. every Saturday and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sundays in the parking lot of Taylor’s Drug Store at 2 Old Point Ave.

The meals are free but donations towards supplies will be accepted.

The Food Cupboard, at 108 Old Point Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Residents can drive in to pick up boxes of food.

KVCAP will bring an assortment of diapers to be distributed while supplies last.

For community members in need, without transportation, call 431-5868 to arrange delivery.

For more information, call Shannon Drury, executive director of the People who care Food Cupboard, at 207-399-0452.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: