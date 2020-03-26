BELGRADE – This is the story of Christopher Allan Bilodeau. Chris was a wonderful young man that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Our “Chris”, as he liked to be called by his family and friends, was an amazing person with a smile that would light up a room.Chris’s story starts on March 26, 1994, the only child to Marc and Kelly Bilodeau of Belgrade, was born and raised in Maine and enjoyed fishing, boating, music and reading.Chris loved finance and from an early age, he set his sights to excel in the field. He majored in both Marketing and Business Finance, receiving a bachelor’s degree from Mercy College in New York, graduating Summa cum laude in 2017.Even before receiving his degree, Chris worked extremely hard, holding many part-time jobs. It was not uncommon for him to work two different jobs at once. He loved what they offered him, which for him was the opportunity to meet some amazing people, many of which influenced his life in profound ways. He would love to tell stories of what happened at work, always imputing his amazing sense of humor as he would tell us about his day.It was his strong work ethic that helped him land a coveted internship at one of the world’s leading investment banks, being the first at his college to do so and opening doors for others to follow. One of the most memorable stories from his interview, was when someone asked him, “Tell us about what we do here and why do you want to work for us” and Chris’s reply was “I could spout some facts I read from google or I can be honest and say, I don’t know exactly what you do, but I am willing, able and eager to learn” the gentleman who had been quietly sitting in back of the room taking notes, suddenly stopped writing, looked up at Chris and smiled. Soon after the interview, Chris returned home to Maine and received a full-time job offer to start work as soon as he graduated. This along with so many other stories were just examples of our Chris, a quote from one of his favorite authors, perhaps says it best, “There is no grief like the grief that does not speak” Longfellow.In lieu of a funeral, the family welcomes anyone who would like to share stories about Chris to please contact them in writing at their home. Chris’s life was cut to short, loved ones that will miss Chris until they meet again are his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, his beloved cousins, co-workers and friends.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous