Editor’s note: The Virus Diaries is a series in which Mainers talk about how they are affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Adjusting to life during the coronavirus outbreak can be trying for anyone. Even more so for those awaiting a baby.

“My wife is 38 weeks pregnant for our first child,” said Shawn Rumery of Searsmont. “We’ve had to roll with the punches for the last couple weeks as governments and health care providers take measures to protect public health.”

Rumery, 34, and his wife, Kaly, 33, are native Mainers who married in October 2016. They plan to have their child at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast. That could happen any day.

“We were joking when we got the snowstorm (Monday night into Tuesday), it’s going to be tonight. Eight inches of snow and a global pandemic, we’ll have this baby,” he said.

“To this point, we’ve been fortunate in that the impacts on our family have not been all that severe. I already work from home and have been able to maintain my job and income. My wife was able to take paid leave from her physical therapy job. We’ve essentially quarantined ourselves to the house, except for a weekly trip to the grocery store and weekly prenatal check-ups.

“This week though, our midwife’s office asked that my wife attend prenatal check-ups alone. Previously, the hospital we plan to deliver at restricted all visitors, with the exception of partners accompanying patients in active labor. Our biggest fear at the moment is that hospitals will restrict partners as well.

“In addition to the stress around delivery, there are obvious concerns about just keeping my wife, myself and our newborn healthy and safe before, during and after labor. At the moment, it looks like pediatric services for newborns will still be offered, but my wife learned (her) post-labor visits will be done over the phone.

“All that said, we’re trying to focus on the silver linings. Most new families essentially quarantine themselves at home for a few weeks after birth, and we both have enough paid maternity and paternity leave to allow that to happen. While our parents and other loved ones won’t be able to see their grandson right away, we’ll be able to use cell phones and computers to capture as many moments as they want, in real time. If this all happened even 10 years ago, that may not have been possible.

“We’re in touch with other expectant parents who are all dealing with similar issues. The common refrain among all is that our children will all have amazing birth stories.”

