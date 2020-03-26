MANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College senior Eli Fish, of West Gardiner, spent part of her winter break participating in a volunteer service trip through the college’s Service and Solidarity Missions Trips Program, according to a news release from the college.

Fish, a communication major, co-led a group of students to New Orleans where they worked with the St. Bernard Project assisting in the rebuilding of homes and serving meals throughout the city.

This winter break, 140 Saint Anselm students journeyed across the U.S. and abroad serving others. Trips took participants to Austin, Texas, Talcott, West Virginia, Camden, New Jersey, Baltimore, Maryland, Salem, West Virgina, Manchester, New Hampshire, New Orleans, Lousiana., Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Phoenix, Arizona, and Puerto Rico. The responsibilities of each group vary from site to site, but duties include home repair and construction, tutoring children, serving food, hurricane relief, social justice, refugee resettlement, and more.

Run by the Office of Campus Ministry, the Service & Solidarity program has offered service trips during winter and spring breaks for 30 years providing participants not only with the opportunity to serve others but also with an experience that further develops lessons learned in the classroom.

