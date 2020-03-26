Winslow Jr. High School has announced the following students were named to its second-trimester honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Eighth grade — High honors: Bianca Akoa, Hattie Bouchard, Charles Brewster, Hannah Daigneault, Alexis Gibson, Mason Lee, Tyler Nadeau, Madison Preble, Joseph Richards, Justin Rogers and Elizabeth Schmitt.
Honors: Cooper Blakley, Chris Chen, Davian Costigan, Elizabeth Dionne, David Doughty, Amber Fortin, Jacob Genest, Riley Grenier, Nathan Hatt, Nolan Kelly, Travis Letourneau, Talon Loftus and Addison Lopes.
Also, Bella Morris, Megan Morrison, Emily Nichols, Stella Nutting, Waverly O’Toole, Lea Owen, William Parent, Matthew Quirion, Matthew Reynolds, Braden Rioux, Allyson Spencer, Sebastian St. Claire, Alyssa Trainor and Brady Willette.
Honorable mention: Liliana Frappier-Shaw, Tyler Gayne, Breanna Kuzanek, Celeste Lugo, Harper McCullough and Kayden Winn.
Seventh Grade — High honors: Madyson Achorn, Kiley Barron, Adeline Blackstone, Bethanny Blakley, Abigail Chartrand, Mia Fitzpatrick, Kylie McCafferty, Kyri Meak, Brady Poulin and Alexander Reardon.
Honors: Seth Bard, Emma Barlow, Malyn Beaster, Desiree Bettencourt, Ella Clark, Nickolas Knowlton, Maya Lavallee, Abigail McCaslin, Ethan McCaslin, Liam McPherson and Katherine Nichols.
Also, Paige Owen, Kaleigh Parish, Haidyn Parlin, Tucker Pomerleau, Braden Rodrigue, Adelinn Sillanpaa, Jayme-Lyn Sirois, Patrick Smith, Joshua Soule, Maximilian Spicer, Sophia Sullivan, Aidan Veilleux and Maya Veilleux.
Honorable mention: Luke Ball, Tyler Folsom, Tavis Hutson, John Mahoney, Dizier-Syfa Pachot, Dakota Riley, Jacqueline Soucy, Deion Stanley, Micah Waldie and Brody Willette.
Sixth grade — High honors: Zachary Campe, Kiana Carrier, Emily Daigneault, Brody Davidson, Addison Duplessie, Shawna Martin, Braedyn Pendexter, Bryanna Prentiss, Rachel Stone, Briana Veilleux and Kathryn Wahl.
Honors: Addison Benavente, Andrew Bryant, Charles Byers, Ashton Darrell, Mary Grace Day, Abby Doughty, Corey Faucher, Lucas Fisher, Liem Fortin, Katelyn Gibbs, Lenora Jordan and Dylan Letourneau.
Also, Karleigh Marcoux, Aubrey Moors, Graysen Murray, Sakura Page, Tyler Palmer, Olivia Parks, Bella Pinnette, Amara Rioux, Jolie Snipe, Lillian Stafford, Angeline Steeves, Adelyn Stotz, Salmon Vigue and Rachel Worthley.
Honorable mention: Raneen Ali, Bryce Doyon, Makayla Ellis, Aidan Giguere, Isabelle Giguere, Gabriella Reyes, Lexi Reynolds, Drew Sheridan and Lucas Spencer.
