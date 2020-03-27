Bangor Savings Bank recently announced a series of updates related to COVID-19. The bank will temporarily close five of its 57 branches and modify hours throughout the rest of its footprint across Maine and New Hampshire. These changes will begin on Monday, March 30.

Each of the temporarily closed locations (Orono; Main St. Belfast; 180 Middle St. Portland; Ogunquit; and Bow St. Portsmouth, New Hampshire) is in close proximity to an alternate location. This ensures access to banking services and will also enable the bank to continue to be responsive to employee needs. Customers are encouraged to check online (www.bangor.com) or the Bangor Mobile app for the most up to date branch hours, which are currently scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, with hours unchanged on Saturdays.

