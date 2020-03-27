Maine comedian Bob Marley is crushing it with his daily “Corona Watch 2020” videos.
A little levity goes a long way, bub! Head to his Facebook page (facebook.com/bobmarleycomedy) for your daily dose of hilarity as he manages to crack jokes about toilet paper shortages, social distancing, Tom Brady’s departure and confusion about all of the ever-changing news.
