Maine comedian Bob Marley is crushing it with his daily “Corona Watch 2020” videos.

A little levity goes a long way, bub! Head to his Facebook page (facebook.com/bobmarleycomedy) for your daily dose of hilarity as he manages to crack jokes about toilet paper shortages, social distancing, Tom Brady’s departure and confusion about all of the ever-changing news.

