AUGUSTA — Local students from area schools have been selected as winners of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Good Citizenship Award and of the American History Essay contest.

The Koussinoc chapter in Augusta conducted a ceremony on March 9 at the Lithgow Public Library to honor these students. The topic for the essay was “The Voyage of the Mayflower,” where each student took the persona of a passenger on that ship, according to a news release from the Augusta DAR chapter.

The first-place winners were sixth-grader Alden Winkinson, seventh-grader Abigail Clark and eighth-grader Keith Radonis.

Winners taking second place were sixth-grader Davyn Sivindells, seventh-grader Natalie Dube and eighth-grader Georgiana Davidson.

All students attend St. Michael School.

Clark also won for the state division and will attend the spring state conference in April in Augusta.

Two senior students were entrants for the Good Citizen Award. Julia Basham is a student at Erskine Academy in South China, and Makaelyn Porter is a student from Southern Aroostook Community High School in Dyer Brook.

The students are chosen by faculty and student body for their qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. The student then submits a packet of personal data stating how and why they feel they show these qualities.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: