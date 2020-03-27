SKOWHEGAN — The second distribution of a bi-weekly donation of at least 300 bags of food will be given to students between 8 and 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Skowhegan Area High School, 61 Academy Circle, according to organizers of the Skowhegan Food Backpack Program.
The program has worked to make sure students aren’t concerned about where their meals will come from in these uncertain times. Separately, Maine School Administrative 54 is delivering thousands of meals daily directly to children’s homes. This program is working to supplement those meals.
The backpack program is supported by the Skowhegan Rotary Club and private donations.
For more information, contact Chelsey Carrier at 485-2402.
