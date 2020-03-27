AUGUSTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration is experiencing so much traffic on its website from disaster loan applicants it has revised the application process and pulled a video that walked applicants through the process.
SBA officials announced Friday, one day after Mine announced the video through its Small Business Development Centers, that because of the new application process, “our walk-through video no longer aligns with the process and have been removed.”
The announcement directs business owners to visit the SBA website at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/.
