Portland singer-songwriter and rock musician Kyle Gervais, who records and performs under the name KGFREEZE, will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, via Instagram live. The concert will include songs from his latest album “Phalanges,” among other tunes.
Gervais will play the song from his friend and fellow musician Dominic Lavoie’s Portland studio, called Shabbey Road.
The performance will begin Find Gervais at Instagram.com/kgfreeze.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Stocks open lower on Wall Street following a big 3-day rally
-
Nation & World
House debates $2.2 trillion virus relief bill amid last-minute snag
-
Things to Do
Check out Bob Marley on Facebook
-
Things to Do
Kyle Gervias plans April 1 performance via Instagram
-
Community
UMaine Extension creates video series with easy recipes to make at home