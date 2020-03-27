Portland singer-songwriter and rock musician Kyle Gervais, who records and performs under the name KGFREEZE, will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, via Instagram live. The concert will include songs from his latest album “Phalanges,” among other tunes.

Gervais will play the song from his friend and fellow musician Dominic Lavoie’s Portland studio, called Shabbey Road.

The performance will begin  Find Gervais at Instagram.com/kgfreeze.

