The following local churches will offer streamed services.

• Fellowship Baptist Church, 237 Eastern Ave., Augusta, 622-4817, fellowshipbaptist-me.org: Services offered on Facebook and YouTube.

• First Congregational UCC of Waterville, 7 Eustis Parkway, Waterville, 872-8976, [email protected]: Services will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 29, on Facebook.

• First United Pentecostal Church, Route 27, Augusta, 622-1721 or 623-4917, augustapentEcostal.com: Online service offered at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook live.

• Old South Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 135 Second St., Hallowell, 622-1220, [email protected]: The church is moving its worship services to an online platform until further notice. Email the church for the link.

• Union Church of Belgrade Lakes United Methodist Church, 67 Main St., Belgrade, 495-3599, [email protected]: Online worship offered at unionchurchmaine.org.

Parishes offering special programming/events, including communication platforms, online Mass times, online giving sites, and additional offerings, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

• Corpus Christi Parish, 70 Pleasant St., Waterville, corpuschristimaine.org, Facebook, Instagram: Virtual Stations of the Cross is set for 3 p.m. Fridays at instagram.com/corpuschristimaine/. To make a donation, visit corpuschristimaine.weshareonline.org.

• Holy Trinity Parish, 67 Frost Hill Ave., Lisbon Falls/Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, 131 High St., Sabattus/Prince of Peace Parish, 16 St Croix St., Lewiston, princeofpeace.me, Facebook.

Online Masses: Prince of Peace Parish will live streaming all of its Masses at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at princeofpeace.me and on the parish Facebook page. To make a donation, visit princeofpeacelewiston.weshareonline.org

Special Offerings: The Rev. Seamus Griesbach will offer the sacrament of reconciliation in a similar drive-thru format. Griesbach will hear confessions from the window of the rectory, located next to the Our Lady of the Rosary Parish sign on 131 High St., in Sabattus, from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 3-5:30 p.m. Saturdays. Confessors need only to drive up the driveway, keep the window down, and see informational signs while they wait. Griesbach also has a personal resource page at sites.google.com/view/frseamus and is celebrating Masses on his Facebook page and his YouTube channel. Prince of Peace Parish priests will be available on Facebook Live each night from 8 to 8:30 p.m.

• Our Lady of the Snows Parish, 59 Free St., Dexter/St. Agnes Parish, 238 Detroit Ave., Pittsfield, ourladyofthesnowsme.org and Facebook.

Online Masses: Our Lady of the Snows Parish in Dexter and St. Agnes Parish in Pittsfield will live stream Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays on the parish’s Facebook page.

Online Giving: ourladyofthesnowsme.weshareonline.org and saintagnes.weshareonline.org.

• St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 370 Main St., Jackman, portlanddiocese.org and Facebook.

Online Masses: The Rev. Aaron Damboise, pastor of St. Anthony and Holy Family parishes, will celebrate Masses at 8:30 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and at 11 a.m. Sundays. Participate in the Masses by visiting Damboise’s Facebook page. To make a donation, visit portlanddiocesestanthony.weshareonline.org.

Special Offerings: Damboise will offer the sacrament of reconciliation in a drive-thru format at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at St. Anthony of Padua Parish on 370 Main St., in Jackman.

• St. Michael Parish, 24 Washington St., Augusta, stmichaelmaine.org and Facebook.

Online Masses: Sunday Masses start at 4 p.m. Saturday on YouTube, stmichaelmaine.org and Facebook.

Special Offerings: St. Michael Parish in Augusta will offer a live praying of the Chaplet of Divine Mercy at 3 p.m. weekdays on its Facebook page.

Open, but no Mass

• The Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 101 Silver St., Waterville, will be open for adoration and exposition of the Blessed Sacrament from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. No Mass will be offered and the lay adoration program has been suspended because of the COVID-19 outbreak. For more information, call 872-7072 or [email protected].

