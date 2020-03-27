MADISON – Edwin Gale Oliver, 88, of Madison, passed away on March 12, 2020 at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison.Edwin was born in North Anson on March 7, 1932, a son of Cyrus M. and Autie J. (Morris) Oliver. He was educated in the local schools and graduated from North Anson Academy. Edwin enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served during the Korean War.He was predeceased by his parents, Cyrus and Autie Oliver; his brothers, Kenneth, Wendall and Earnest (Barney) Oliver and his sister Helen. Edwin is survived by his wife Phyllis Oliver; his son Dan Oliver, daughter-in-law Pamela Oliver and grandson James Oliver; as well as many nieces and nephews.He will be intered in Frederic Cemetery in Starks in the Spring.

