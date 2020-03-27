SKOWHEGAN – Reuel E. Ward, 73, passed away March 17, 2020 at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical in Bangor. He was born June 14, 1946 in Waterville, the son of Ralph and Marjorie (Atwood) Ward.He graduated from Newport High School in 1965. On Sept. 16, 1977, he married Kathlyn Swanson in Redwood City, Calif.He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy for 17 years until his honorable discharge. He was employed at Irving Tannery from 1982 to 1987, Bath Iron Works from 1987 to 2000, then retired. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, trains, card games and board games.Reuel is survived by his wife Kathlyn Ward of 42 years; two sons, Damon Ward and wife Christal of Madison, Peter Swanson of Skowhegan, daughter, Pauline Holt and husband Kenny of Skowhegan; grandchildren, Joslyn and Bre Ward of Madison, Derek, Tracey and Taivon Swanson of Skowhegan, Jasmine Ward and Tiffany Holt, both of Skowhegan; two sisters, Virginia Goodblood and partner Brice Gould of Dexter, Gloria Spencer of Ellsworth, brother, Arnold Ward and wife Ann of Palmyra.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

