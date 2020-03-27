CANAAN – Robert “Bobby” Allen Pooler, 57, passed away March 14, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born May 28, 1962 in Waterville, beloved son of Annette L. (Roy) Pooler and the late Raymond Pooler, Jr.He attended Skowhegan Area High School. He was employed at the chicken plant in Winslow for 15 years until it closed. He also worked at Armstrong Brothers in Madison, digging trees, foundation work with David Proctor and Bob Johnson Saw Mill in Canaan. During his younger years he raced dirt bikes and liked to work on vehicles. He was very outgoing and liked to socialize. Robert was a friend to all he came in contact with. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was very proud of his grandson, Michael. Bobby will always be remembered for his bright smile and his strength and positivity toward life.Special thanks to Aunt Brenda for always being there when no one else could be and thanks to Dale and Janine Richards for always reaching out to us with a lending hand.Bobby is survived by three children, Meaghan Donovan and partner Michael Cook of Canaan, Patrick Donovan and fiance Heather Moshier of Smithfield, Nicholas “Nick” Mills and wife Jenn of Brownville; three sisters, Teresa York and husband Pat of Canaan, Mary Campbell and husband Mike of Pennsylvania, Alice Quarioin and partner Mark Kresge of Skowhegan, two brothers, Raymond Pooler III of Waterville, Richard Pooler of Canaan; aunt, Brenda of New Hampshire; best friend, Brian Noel of Canaan. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Bobby’s memory to:Donation Processing CenterParalyzed Veteransof American801 18th Street NWWashington DC 20006-3517

