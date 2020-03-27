Waterville Public Schools is changing the delivery schedule for meals to Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting Monday, March 30. The meals will include two breakfasts and two lunches for each student so they will be covered for breakfast and lunch on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to a news release from Eric Haley, superintendent of schools.

Those who know of someone who is 18 years old or younger are asked to encourage them to participate in the meal delivery program.

On Thursday, March 26, 1,626 meals were delivered which is the highest so far. The goal is to serve even more next week by encouraging each neighbor’s children who haven’t participated before to start.

For more information, email Haley at [email protected].

