This March marked Maine’s bicentennial celebration and Erskine Academy held a birthday bash. Starting March 9, the academy began a weeklong series of events that culminated with a school-wide assembly featuring Portland’s own Mallett Brothers Band, according to a news release from the South China-based academy.

A cribbage tournament and Whoopie pie contest was part of the fun along with the music and storytelling of the Sandy River Ramblers. Ryan McGehe, a thru-hiker who completed the Appalachian Trail, highlighted some of the beautiful sections of the state and educated students on how to prepare for this kind of journey.

The cafeteria served a selection of Maine foods throughout the week with a birthday cake on Friday.

Erskine also is proud to have 80 students participating in National History Day. They have worked hard creating museum exhibits, documentaries, websites, and papers and competed at the regional competition on March 6. Many qualified to go on to the state finals.

The library also is also featuring historical Maine photos from the area and Maine books and authors have been on display.

Students celebrated Maine’s heritage by wearing flannels, L.L. Bean boots, and other Maine attire while contributing to a mural on “What It Means to be a Maine-ah.” The school community had a grand time marking this momentous occasion and wanted to ackowledge Hussey’s General Store for its generous support of the musicians.

