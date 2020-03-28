The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association has announced it is working on an alternative format for its annual Seed Swap and Scion Exchange, originally scheduled for March 29, according to a news release from the Unity based association.

In the meantime, gardeners can order from seed companies (especially those in Maine), which are doing their best to keep up with orders. For economy, consider making a group order with friends and neighbors and ordering just the amount needed for this year — and then save seed from a few open-pollinated varieties to grow and share in years to come.

And if all of your seeds germinate and you have extra seedlings to share, let your community know, maybe through a town bulletin board, such as the one Diane O’Brien described in summer 2019 issue of The Maine Organic Farmer & Gardener at mofga.org.

For more information, call 568-4142.

