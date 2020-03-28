WATERVILLE – Barbara A. (Burrill) Geaghan, 55, passed away unexpectedly March 23, 2020 at MaineGeneral Medical Center, Thayer Unit in Waterville. She was born August 25, 1964 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Stanley and Ann (Everett) Burrill.She graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1982. She was employed in various town administrative positions, her favorite being Town Clerk and running elections in Canaan, Skowhegan, Belgrade, Hampden, and Augusta throughout her 36 year career. Barbara started working at the age of 14 at the Canaan Purple Cow, worked at the Canaan Superette, and was very involved in the Town of Canaan for many years. She was previously a member of the Canaan Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, a volunteer EMT, and a part of the Maine Municipal Association.Her happiest place on earth was Disney World and vacationing in Florida. She loved attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, trips to Young’s for lobster with her parents, her standing nail appointments with Nora, and the many trips to slots with her close friends Ann, Liza, and Gina. She treasured the road trips she would take with her husband Kevin, who loves her with all of his heart.Barbara is survived by her husband, Kevin R. Geaghan of Waterville; parents, Stanley and Ann Burrill of Canaan; two daughters, Erica Thompson and husband Shane of Canaan, Rachel Small of Palmyra, stepson, Kevin Geaghan II and fiancé Stephanie Carver of Fairfield; grandchildren, Rae Ann-Marie, Hannah, and Aris all of Canaan, Kevin III, Destyni, Kelian, Ronald, Nathinal and Hunter all of Fairfield; cousin who was more like a sister and best friend, Nora Lee Knights of East Madison; two aunts, Sandra Everett and Leone Everett, both of Skowhegan; and many cousins and friends. She was predeceased by grandparents, Harold and Alice Burrill, Dwight and Addie Everett and uncle, Dwight Everett Jr.There will be a private graveside held at Fairview Cemetery in Canaan and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers,friends wishing maymake donations inBarbara’s memory to:American Diabetes Association10 Speen St., 2nd FloorFramingham, MA 01701

