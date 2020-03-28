WATERVILLE – Dolores Elinor Lemon of Waterville, our mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020, at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. She was born on August 2, 1934, in Oklahoma City, Okla., the daughter of Orville Lee Rickey Sr. and Elinor Bernice (Jespersen) Rickey.A graduate of Oklahoma City’s Central High School in 1952, she earned her Registered Nurse degree from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She worked at Mercy Hospital until Baptist Hospital opened where she became Chief of Labor and Delivery. As a single mother of two young boys she earned a B.A. in Psychology from Central State College in Edmond, Okla. and a Masters in Nursing from U.C.L.A in 1980.After spending several years with the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals, she moved to Waterville where she became Vice President of Nursing for Mid Maine Medical Center. In 1985, she changed careers to become a real estate broker for Century 21 Coughlin Real Estate in Oakland, where she worked until she retired.She is survived by two sons, Rickey Ray Lemon and his wife Brenda of Hudson, N.H., and Alan Ross Lemon and Myra Cook of Oakland. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Ericka Rose Lemon Carmody of Hudson, N.H., and two step grandchildren, Katie Elizabeth Keenan Tenbrink of Detroit, Mich., and Alanna Louise Keenan of Hudson, N.H.; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.She is also survived by two brothers, Dr. Orville L. Rickey Jr. of Oklahoma City, and Dr. Robert K. Rickey Sr. and his wife Patty of Piedmont, Okla., and a sister, Marsha E. Sharp of Normal, Ill..Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, no services will be held.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous