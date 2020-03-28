AUGUSTA – Ralph F. Sargent, 84, of Augusta died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at VA Hospice Unit Togus Springs. He was born in Gardiner on the 28th of March 1935, the son of Grandville M. “George” Sargent and Georgia I. Halloway Sargent.He attended schools in South China and Gardiner. He was a member of the class of 1954. He furthered and completed his education in the military and completed some accounting courses at Mid-State College in Augusta.He entered the Marine Corps Reserve at the age of 17 with his long-time friend, Arthur J. Baker. They went on active duty in 1954 and integrated into the regulars the same year. He completed over 24 years of service and obtained the rank of Sergeant/Major, E-9.His service awards were the Bronze Star and Marine Commendation with the combat V for Vietnam during his first tour. Other awards consist of the Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Service 6th award, Presidential Unit Citation 3rd award, Marine Good Conduct 7th award, and National Defense 2nd award. And other awards include The Cuban Blockade and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal Device. He fought in the Battle of KHE Sanh, where his unit was surrounded for 77 days. It was the fourth biggest battle in the history of the Marine Corps.Tours of duty included five different times at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Parris Island, S.C. as a drill instructor, recruiting duty in Woonsocket, R.I., two Mediterranean cruises, Quantico, Va., two tours at Guantanamo Bay Cuba after the blockade in 1962, four tours in the far east at 13 months each, at NROTC Unit in Auburn, Ala., and retired from the instructor and inspector staff at Lawrence, Mass. on Sept. 30, 1976. He also served or traveled on 23 different ships during his career.He married his high school sweetheart, Orise M. Bean, on Jan. 14, 1955. They lived in several states on the eastern seaboard. Both of his children were born while he was in the military.After retirement, he worked for Capital Security Police for four years and 11 years at Digital Equipment Corporation retiring as a senior supervisor. He and his wife traveled to Alaska and Hawaii. They spent their summers in northern Maine at their camp on Lake St. Froid, Winterville. They also took many trips to Las Vegas, using their time share.He was a member of American Legion Post 4, Gardiner, ME, VFW Post 9, Gardiner, and he was the Commandant of the Marine Corps League Detachment 599.He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener, canning and freezing many of his own vegetables.He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Orise; daughters Deborah L. Berner and her husband Thomas of Augusta and Cynthia A. and husband Patrick Woodside of Sidney; grandchildren Eric L. Proctor and his wife Megan of Richmond, Allen M. Proctor and his wife Shannon of Plymouth, Mass., Shawn Irish of Augusta, Nicholas and Lauren Woodside of Sidney; and great-grandchildren Sophie and Ethan Proctor of Richmond, Charlotte Proctor of Plymouth, Mass. and Bryson Irish of Augusta. Also surviving, his sister Carol Ann Ingles and her husband Bradley of Albion, stepbrothers Kenneth and Eugene Edgecomb and their spouses, and stepsister Sandra Coleman and her husband Rick of Winthrop; and several cousins, nephews and nieces.Services will be held at a later date and will be announced.The family would like to thank Dr. Emmons and his staff at the Togus VA Hospital, the doctors and nursing staff at the Hospice Palliative Care Unit at Togus Springs, and Dr. Healey and his staff at the Alfond Cancer Center, Augusta.Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner where condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to:VAVF, Voluntary Services1 VA Center (135)Augusta, ME 04330memo- Hospice Unit

