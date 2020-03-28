The Rangeley Friends of the Arts has announced a call to artists for two different juried shows with cash prizes: Art in August — an outdoor Art and Crafts Show and Sale and The Western Mountain Photography Show — a juried competition and exhibit.

The RFA’s 40th annual “Art in August” will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 in the heart of Oquossoc Village in Oquossoc Park in the Rangeley Lakes Region. This is an established and well-attended open-air exhibit and sale with cash prizes in two categories. Applications must be received by Saturday, June 20.

The 6th annual Western Mountain Photography Show will be held from Saturday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St., Rangeley. Photographers can submit up to three images to earn cash prizes in two categories. The opening reception and awards ceremony will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 12. The deadline for digital submissions is Friday, July 17.

For more information, call 864-5000 or visit rangeleyarts.org.

