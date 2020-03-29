ANSON – Joyce M. Short Kenney, 78, passed away on March 24, 2020, with family by her side in Skowhegan, Maine.Joyce was born on November 11, 1941, in Skowhegan, the daughter of the late Perry G. Short and Altana L. (Edwards) Short Barney.Joyce will be greatly missed by her son, Bob Kenney, by her daughter, Kathleen Kenney-Haley and her husband, Shon, and by her son, David Kenney; by Joyce’s grandchildren whom she loved very much: Lauren and Meagan Kenney, Perry Kenney, Natalie Haley, Audra Simpson, Lance Lord and his wife, Amy, Christina Kenney Cardenas and her husband, Carlos, Daniel Kenney and his wife, Shawna, Michelle Kenney Humphrey and her husband, Justin; and Jeanette Matlock; by Joyce’s beautiful great-grandchildren: Jadynn, Egan, and Owen Buchanan; Brianna Downey and Joshua Humphrey; Vincent and Jaxson Cardenas; and Olivia Kenney; by many cherished nieces and nephews, including Karen Thibodeau Parker and her husband Colman; Maria Thibodeau Hansen; Kristy, John, Tom, and Bill Kenney; Tim and Laurie Kenney; Scott and Rick Thibodeau; and by many great-nieces and great-nephews.She was predeceased by her beloved parents; her husband, Emil; her sister Janice Thibodeau; her daughter Holly Kenney Simpson; and her son Jim KenneyAfter graduating from Skowhegan High School with the Class of 1959, Joyce worked at Skowhegan’s Knowles & Dressel Furniture Store from 1959 to 1964. She then moved to Massachusetts and was married in Andover in April 1964. Joyce and her husband, Emil, settled in Arlington where they had their three children. After 12 years, their family moved to West Peabody. In 2004, Joyce finally moved back “home” to Maine to enjoy her family and her Maine grandchildren. After forty years in Massachusetts she was happy to be home again!As an avid reader and an ocean lover, Joyce was “a regular” at Capn’ Fish’s Motel in Boothbay Harbor, where she spent many weekends with her mom, sister, and other family members for almost 30 years. Joyce was an active member of the Hartland/St. Albans Senior Citizens group for close to 15 years, the Class of ’59 reunion team, and the Order of the Eastern Star Longfellow Chapter (original Chapter, Arlington, Mass.) and the Mount Carmel Chapter # 230 (North Reading, Mass.) for almost 60 years. Joyce attended the Church of the Nazarene in Skowhegan, Maine, as a child, and then attended the First Baptist Church of Arlington, Mass.The family would like to express their gratitude for the compassion and excellent care that Joyce received from the staff of Redington-Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan.A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a future date.Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield. To leave a message of kindness, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made payable to Hartland/St. Albans Senior Citizens, c/o Kenney FamilyPO Box 11Anson ME 04911

