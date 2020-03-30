The Boston Celtics have an intriguing center rotation this year, and most of it will likely be back next season. Daniel Theis has cemented himself as a quality starting center and has another year on his deal. Robert Williams is one of the league’s best athletes. Grant Williams earned a spot in the rotation as a small-ball big. Enes Kanter could still return if he opts into the last year of his deal for $5 million.

But while the Celtics’ center rotation held up this season, they don’t have a long-term answer yet. Here are five players Danny Ainge could target in the 2020 NBA Draft – in which Boston has picks No. 17, 26 and 30 if the season is over – if he opts to go big.

One programming note: We didn’t bother including Onyeka Okongwu, James Wiseman or Obi Toppin, since all three will be gone by the 17th pick. On our latest big board, however, we had Okongwu No. 1 for Boston.

1. Isaiah Stewart, Washington (mid first).

Stewart is an interesting big prospect. At 6-foot-9, he isn’t doesn’t have elite height, and he isn’t a particularly impressive athlete compared to some other big men. He does, however, have elite wingspan at 7-foot-4 and a relentless motor. In the post, he’s a tough cover with great footwork, and he’s excellent at sealing defenders and corralling passes over the top. Stewart has potential to stretch the floor despite a low percentage from deep as a freshman – his touch is good around the rim and out of the mid-range, and he shot 77.4 percent from the free-throw line. Defensively, Stewart will have limitations particularly in switch schemes, but as a drop pick and roll big, he has potential given his length and effort level.

Stewart isn’t a perfect fit for the way the Celtics play, but he could carve out a role with his energy.

2. Precious Achiuwa, Memphis.

Memphis used Achiuwa as a tweener forward, often playing him at the four. That makes sense given Achiuwa’s frame – he’s 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, and he’s an excellent athlete. Maybe most intriguing is his skill level. Achiuwa can handle the ball a bit as well, and he played some wing in both high school and college. His size and skill give him real potential as a small-ball big who can do a little bit of everything.

The Celtics have a versatile small-ball big in Grant Williams, but Achiuwa checks some boxes in the team’s style of play.

3. Aleksej Pokusevski, Olympiacos B.

For Celtics beat writers, Pokusevski’s last name is a nightmare. But he’s a talented big – 7-foot-0 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and excellent touch from deep. Center might not be his ideal position – The Stepien, one of the better scouting websites online, noted that he plays more like a guard or wing than a big man. He looks like a natural passer, absorbing actions quickly and making good reads. Defensively, his fluidity and frame will help, although he needs to add weight/strength on both ends.

The Celtics have a lot of time to develop a young big man. Pokusevski is a project, but he might be a worthwhile undertaking.

4. Paul Reed, DePaul.

Reed will likely enter the draft this year as a junior, so he’s older than some prospects. There’s a lot to like however – Reed has long arms and a great frame, and he’s a high-level athlete. As a junior, he averaged nearly two blocks and nearly 11 rebounds per game, and he showed some touch on his 3-point jumpers as well.

Reed would be a stretch at 17, but the Celtics could take a shot on his potential later in the first round.

5. Vernon Carey Jr., Duke.

Carey was one of the top recruits in the senior class coming out of high school last year, and he posted 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game at Duke this season. So why isn’t he projected to go higher in the draft?

Two primary reasons. First, Carey won’t be a rim protector at the next level – he isn’t an elite athlete, and he won’t be particularly switchable. Second, the value of post-up possessions in the modern NBA has fallen off a cliff, and Carey is best with his back to the basket.

But teams may be undervaluing Carey a bit. He can space to the 3-point line (38.1 percent on very limited attempts at Duke, and he hit from range at times in high school). Having a floor-collapsing center has value too, especially if Carey becomes a solid passer.

If Kanter plans to decline his player option next season, Carey could fill a void at center.

