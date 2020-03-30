HALLOWELL — Former Richmond Police Chief Scott MacMaster will be Hallowell’s next police chief, following a vote Monday night.
The motion was made by Councilor Diana Scully following a two-and-a-half hour executive session. The vote was 6-1, with Councilor Maureen Aucoin dissenting. Following the vote, Mayor Mark Walker said the vote came at the end of a “thorough process” and thanked the city’s legal team, who was represented at the meeting by City Solicitor Amy Tchao, for its investigation into the matter.
It was not clear what investigation was needed before appointing MacMaster at press time.
Current Police Chief Eric Nason will retire in early April after more than 30 years on the force. Nason did not return a request for comment Monday.
On March 11, the Kennebec Journal reported that MacMaster’s resignation from the police chief post in Richmond was accepted by the town’s Board of Selectman. MacMaster was chief in Richmond for 10 years.
MacMaster’s law enforcement career began in Hallowell, where in 1994 he became an officer at the
Hallowell Police Department. From 1999 to 2007, he worked as a police officer in Gardiner before being hired as police chief in Greenville in 2007. He accepted the chief’s position in Richmond in 2010.
MacMaster did not return a request for comment Monday.
Hallowell has a population of about 2,300 and the police department has 10 positions, including a patrol sergeant, three full-time officers and five reserves, or part-time officers.
Former Richmond police chief appointed in Hallowell
