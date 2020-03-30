Duron Harmon, who the Patriots traded to the Detroit Lions on March 18, appeared on Devin and Jason McCourty’s Double Coverage Podcast. He revealed what Patriots Coach Bill Belichick told him following the trade.

Harmon was in the dentist chair getting a tooth pulled when Belichick called him.

“The Patriots had to make some decisions,” Harmon said. “We had the opportunity to play last year with so many great defensive players. … And just with the salary cap, I understand their decision. When I talked to Bill he told me what the decision was based off. And he just told me, ‘Look, it is just at the point where we have to make some moves. We just paid Dev. It’s just going to be really tough for us to really do anything, or get anything done in free agency if we don’t do this.’”

McCourty signed a two-year, $23 million deal ($17 million guaranteed) to return to the Patriots.

Belichick also told Harmon he has a great opportunity awaiting him in Detroit.

“I can only respect that because at the end of the day we know Bill is going to do what is best for the team and I respect that because not a lot of people can do that and always have that commitment and dedication to always making sure the team is first,” Harmon said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous