The only gas station and laundromat on Peaks Island will close temporarily after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, a new complication for Casco Bay islanders and a reminder than Maine’s island communities are not immune to the pandemic.

Lionel Plante Associates sent a letter to the community Sunday to announce the temporary closure, which begins Monday afternoon. The business was notified Friday that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The decision to close the gas station and laundromat for two week was made out of “an abundance of caution and concerns for staff and our community,” the business wrote in the letter.

“We know this will cause some hardship in our community, but we are hopeful that Portland’s Stay At Home Emergency Order and our state’s executive order will reduce your need for gasoline. We know this comes without warning, but these are unprecedented times,” the letter read.

Peaks is home to between 800 and 900 year-round residents about two miles from mainland Portland. It has already seen ferry service cutback during the coronavirus crisis.

Danielle Mulkern, officer manager of the family-owned business, said the employee who tested positive does not work directly with customers and the business is not concerned customers were exposed to the virus. The employee is self-isolating and additional information is not being released to protect their privacy, she said.

Randy Schaeffer, chairman of the Peaks Island Council, praised the business for its response to the situation.

“I think they’re being very responsible to close down for a couple weeks,” he said. “They’ve gotten the word out and are allow people to fill up their tanks (on Monday), which is very accommodating of them.”

The gas station was staffed by one employee until 3:30 pm. Monday to allow people to fill tanks. The laundromat was also open until 3:30 p.m. and now will remain closed for the next two weeks. The business asked only one person to enter the office at a time and asked customers pay with credit cards if possible to help maintain social distancing.

LPA staff had been doing enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Mulkern said. Employees have been sanitizing the credit card pin pad and gas pump handles – there’s one for regular unleaded and one for diesel – after each customer.

Dean Kamp, a fifth generation islander who owns a house painting business, filled his gas tank up Monday afternoon. He said having the business mostly closed for two weeks will be hard, but he appreciates that it stayed open Monday to let islanders prepare.

“I think they’re doing the right thing,” he said.

Kamp said he and others are also grateful for the employees at Hannigan’s Island Market, the only grocery store on the island, for staying open and providing residents with access to supplies.

The gas station will reopen from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 4 and 11 to allow residents an opportunity to fill their tanks.

With the laundromat closed, islander Keith Hults will have to make other arrangements to dry clothes for his wife, who works at Mercy Hospital. He has been going to the laundromat several times a week to dry her clothes with high heat to try to sanitize them. He said he has used Lionel Plante’s businesses – which include a marina – for years and supports their decision to close the gas station and laundromat because there are so many people in and out of the business.

“They’re part of the Peaks Island family and were reticent to do it, but it was a good decision on their part,” Hults said. “I don’t think they wanted to pull the rug out from anyone.”

Mulkern said the community has been very supportive, with residents posting messages wishing the employee well and encouraging other employees of the business to stay safe.

“Please know that the gas pump and the laundromat were where our business was born. They have been operating continuously since 1962,” LPA staff wrote. “This is not a decision that we’ve taken lightly. We hope you stay home and stay healthy. We’ll see you as soon as we possibly can.”

Islanders are feeling other impacts related to the coronavius. The island’s taxi board extended taxi service through April 12. And Casco Bay Lines announced last week that because of the coronavirus it has reduced the number of trips it makes between Portland and the islands.

The revised service schedule allows passengers to be able to access ferry service during the morning and afternoon peak ridership times, but there are fewer trips during the day.

Schaeffer, from the council, said the ferry service and barges are a critical lifeline to bring freight, medicine and other necessities to the island and to take sick patients to the mainland. He worries if too many crew members get sick, the ferry service could stop temporarily.

“We’re very concerned about maintaining the integrity of the two lifelines that we have,” he said.

Islanders are also increasingly concerned about day trips and seasonal visitors coming to the island despite the order to avoid non-essential travel and activities. The island’s population grows from less than 1,000 in the off season to more than 4,000 people in the summers.

Schaeffer said he and other Peaks Island residents will suggest during a Portland City Council meeting Monday evening that city officials consider the islands specifically in its stay-in-place order.

“We think a little more attention to the islands with bans on all but essential traffic are important,” Schaeffer said. “Already people are coming out for day trips, which increases the risk of (ferry) crews being infected or someone contaminating our single grocery store. There are a lot of people on the island who think that coming out for a visit is not necessarily essential travel.”

