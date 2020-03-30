SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Nov. 18-22, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Chad Stone, 39, of Mechanic Falls, found not guilty of aggravated assault Aug. 24, 2018, in Harmony.

William S. Barnes, 74, of Madison, Virginia, on Aug. 4, 2019, in Pittsfield: reckless conduct, $500 fine; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Dustin E. Beane, 38, of Moscow, operating after habitual offender revocation July 13, 2019, in Bingham, dismissed.

Merle T. Davis, 41, of Corinna, domestic violence terrorizing Aug. 30, 2019, in Ripley, 180-day jail sentence all but five days suspended, two-year probation.

Archie R. Engstrom II, 47, of St. Albans, failure to comply sex offender registry act Feb. 2, 2019, in St. Albans, seven-day jail sentence.

Sarah Frost, 57, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, on Aug. 7, 2019, in Caratunk: criminal trespass, 12-hour jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, dismissed.

Monica Lynn Hooper, 39, of East Madison, domestic violence criminal threatening July 8, 2017, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Brooke A. Knight, 28, of St. Albans, on Aug. 29, 2019, in Palmyra: violating condition of release, 20-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Michael Letarte, 29, of New Sharon, on July 25, 2019, in Norridgewock: operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Heather O’Neill, 37, of Carmel, unlawful possession of methamphetamine March 22, 2018, in Hartland, $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all suspended, two-year probation.

Barry E. Owens, 62, of Marlborough, New Hampshire, operating under the influence Oct. 13, 2018, in Jackman, $600 fine, four-day jail sentence, 275-day license suspension.

David Harley Recore, 24, of Skowhegan, on March 8, 2019, in Skowhegan: domestic violence criminal threatening, two-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 days suspended, two-year probation; domestic violence assault, dismissed. On July 16, 2019, in Pittsfield: operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, seven-day jail sentence.

Leslie W. Ridley II, 38, of Norridgewock, aggravated operating after revocation, aggravated driving to endanger and failing to stop, remain, provide information, Sept. 22, 2018, in Madison, dismissed.

Richard W. Thompson Jr., 23, of Skowhegan, arson July 16, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Alan S. Trudel, 55, of New Portland, operating under the influence Oct. 20, 2018, in Anson, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Andrew F. Walker, 61, of Canaan, on July 1, 2019, in Canaan: failing to stop for an officer, $500 fine; operating after habitual offender revocation, dismissed.

Marc T. Weston, 43, of Skowhegan, on July 6, 2019, in Norridgewock: operating while license suspended or revoked, $750 fine; obscuring motor vehicle plates marks, dismissed.

John W. Whitney III, 34, of Norridgewock, on Nov. 17, 2019, in Norridgewock: assault, $300 fine, 30-day jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force, 30-day jail sentence; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, dismissed.

Aaron M. Zayac, 23, of Augusta, violating condition of release April 4, 2019, in Fairfield, 48-hour jail sentence.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: