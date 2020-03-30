WATERVILLE — Thomas College will host its annual Dirty Dog Mud Run on Sunday, April 19, at 180 West River Road.

This family friend mud run is a 5K, 15-obstacle course challenge through the college and surrounding land, including its Sukeforth Family Trail System, to benefit Thomas College students through the department of recreation, according to a news release from the college.

Central Maine Motors/Central Maine Chevy is the main sponsor of the mud run. The kids’ race, which takes place at noon, is again sponsored by New Balance.

The event is open to all community members in a family friendly atmosphere with 5K of mud, tire flips, wall climbing, cargo net climbing and pounds of mud. Create teams with friends or make it a personal challenge.

For more information and to register, visit thomas.edu/mudrun.

